Families who have lost loved ones to traffic violence joined elected officials and transportation advocates Sunday at Grant Park in Mission Valley to mark World Day of Remembrance. The event, held in cities throughout the world, honored the people killed and seriously injured on San Diego County roads and called for action to prevent future tragedies. If you couldn’t make it Sunday, you can add your voice to the call for safe streets by filling out this action alert to city officials.

Laura Keenan, supported by Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, hangs a sign in rememberance.

The annual gathering, organized by Families for Safe Streets San Diego (FSSSD), brought together community members, Circulate Planning & Policy, Bike SD, and other advocates. Following remarks from families and elected officials, volunteers spread out across the region to place memorial signs at crash locations in honor of the 1,343 people killed or seriously injured by traffic violence in San Diego County in 2025.

San Diego formally embraced a Vision Zero approach to transportation planning in 2015, that is they declared that safety will be the first priority when deciding on new projects with the goal of reducing the number of fatal crashes to zero. Since that declaration, the number of crashes has risen, not fallen.

“As co-founder of Families for Safe Streets San Diego, and as someone who lost my husband, Matt, in a preventable traffic crash, I know firsthand the devastating impact traffic violence has on families,” said Laura Keenan, who founded the local chapter after her husband’s death.

“Behind every number is a person, a family, and a future forever changed,” Keenan said. “We cannot bring our loved ones back, but we can prevent other families from experiencing this heartbreak. We know what makes streets safer. Now we need the commitment and investment to make it happen.”

The event also drew support from local elected officials, including Mayor Todd Gloria, Council President Joe LaCava, Councilmembers Stephen Whitburn, Kent Lee, and Raul Campillo, District Attorney Summer Stephan, and San Diego Unified School District Trustee Shana Hazan. Several officials participated in hanging memorial signs.

LaCava said the memories of those lost should strengthen the city’s commitment to traffic safety.

“We must do more. We can do more. We will do more,” he said.

Campillo pointed to the need for basic safety improvements, including stop signs and crosswalks, particularly around schools. Hazan also emphasized the importance of safe routes for children walking and biking to school.

But for the families and advocates gathered Sunday, remembrance was only part of the mission. They also want the city to make the investments necessary to prevent future tragedies, and outlined the top three things San Diego can do to make its streets safer:

Fix the Fatal 15 intersections. Prioritize improvements at the 15 intersections where people face the greatest risk of being killed or seriously injured. Make routes to school the safest in the city. Invest in infrastructure and improvements that allow children to walk and bike to school safely. Invest in safety staffing at the Transportation Department. Make sure the city has the staff resources necessary to deliver on its infrastructure and traffic safety commitments.

Mayor Todd Gloria speaks.

San Diegans can add their names to the coalition’s call for funding and urge elected officials to support the three priorities through its traffic safety action alert.

While 2026 crash data is not fully available, Bike SD has been tracking crashes as they are reported through state and local channels on a newly-created Vision Zero Dashboard. Bike SD hopes that combining advocacy and data, politicians and decision makers will place higher priority on funding safe streets.

“We hear a lot of promises about making the streets safer, and surely there have been a lot of strides taken toward that end,” says Joe Hajjar, a Bike SD Volunteer who worked on creating the dashboard. “But I think this is a way for advocates to help keep politicians accountable for the promises they make.”

San Diego Joins Communities Across California in Remembering Traffic Violence Victims

San Diego was one of several California communities that held World Day of Remembrance events Sunday, November 15. This year’s theme across the country, “Invest in Safety, Not Speed,” emphasized the need to prioritize street designs, infrastructure and policies that protect people rather than prioritize moving cars quickly.

As Streetsblog California reported, events were also held in Costa Mesa, Sacramento, Pasadena and San Francisco.

In Sacramento, families and advocates gathered at the State Capitol for a memorial installation featuring 143 empty chairs, representing the people killed in traffic crashes in Sacramento County in 2025. In Pasadena, Streets Are For Everyone and CicLAvia organized a Field of Remembrance featuring 705 empty chairs, each decorated with a yellow rose to represent someone killed on Los Angeles County roads last year. Costa Mesa hosted a memorial ride, while San Francisco held its 12th annual remembrance vigil outside City Hall.

Across the state, the gatherings shared a common message: remembering those lost to traffic violence must go hand in hand with preventing future deaths. That means investing in safer street design, reducing dangerous speeds and making the safety of people walking, biking and using public transportation a priority.