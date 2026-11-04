‘Grace Period’ Ends for San Diego County E-bike Ordinance.
Community members faced with unclear guidance as new legislation takes effect.
10:28 PM GMT+0000 on November 4, 2026
Lindsay Sopko is a freelance journalist who brings 6+ years of government and civilian research experience to reporting the news. Lindsay is also a published poet, with works featured in Kreatif Magazine, The Corpus Callosum, Out at Sea: A Four Tulips Anthology, and Anodyne Magazine. To see her portfolio or share a potential news tip, please visit her website: lindsaysopko.com.
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