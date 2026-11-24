Luiza Hatlestad is a Transportation Team Member for San Diego 350 Climate Action. This article first appeared on their website.

You may have noticed Waymo cars on San Diego streets, or seen the video of a Waymo car stuck on San Diego Trolley tracks. Waymo arrives with a familiar pitch: safer streets and less traffic. The auto industry has made that promise for a century, blaming people on foot for crashes and widening highways to fix congestion. It sold its cars, but the promises never arrived. U.S. roads are far deadlier than those in other wealthy nations, and the burden of car dependency falls hardest on disabled and low-income people. Now autonomous vehicles promise to treat the symptoms of that car dependency, just without drivers. But like medicine that masks symptoms, they bring side effects of their own. AVs have made the news for blocking ambulances, firefighters and public transit, and for driving through active construction zones. Before asking whether a car can drive itself, we must ask who our streets are for.

The technology is weakest when it matters most: when conditions on the road change, including when construction occurs, when school buses stop, and when trolley crossings close roads. In May 2026, Waymo pulled its cars off freeways nationwide after they repeatedly drove into closed construction zones. The fix didn’t hold: three Waymos then drove into an active construction closure on U.S. 101, which led to the DMV’s November 2026 ban barring Waymo from every freeway in the state as “an imminent hazard to public safety.” In December 2025, Waymo recalled more than 3,000 vehicles after they illegally passed stopped school buses.

AVs are also sold as a climate win: they’re electric. But a clean tailpipe doesn’t make a clean trip. California’s 2022 Scoping Plan, the state’s climate roadmap, says electric cars alone won’t meet our goals. The state also needs each of us to drive 25% fewer miles than we did in 2019, by 2030. Every mile still sheds tire and brake dust, takes up road space, slows the buses stuck behind it and adds risk of a crash. And robotaxis add miles. Over 18 months in California, nearly half of the 121 million miles Waymo drove had no passenger inside. Plus, its average trip is about 3.9 miles, an easy distance for a bus or bike.

Waymo knows where its cars stall, where they block bike and bus lanes, and which neighborhoods they serve. The state requires it to report that data to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), but the public cannot see most of it because Waymo has redacted information on where trips start and end, where its cars stop away from the curb, how long stoppages last and where its vehicles charge as confidential information. Without that data, no one can tell which bike lanes are blocked, how long a stalled car holds up a bus or ambulance, or whether whole neighborhoods are being left out. San Francisco’s mayor Daniel Lurie, once a Waymo champion, is pushing the state for more transparency. He warned the state that firefighters, police and ambulances could face a wall of stalled cars in a real emergency. His demand: “Prove it before you deploy it.”

When the goal is to improve road safety, we must look at Hoboken, New Jersey, which hasn’t had a traffic death since 2017, and Helsinki, Finland, which recently went a full year (July 2024 to July 2025) without one, largely by slowing its streets. Frequent, reliable transit and slower, narrower streets with fewer cars on them save lives, no matter who or what is driving. In the U.S., riding transit is far safer than driving, with lower rates of both fatal crashes and crime.

San Diegans are already pushing back. United Taxi Workers of San Diego has warned that robotaxis threaten drivers’ livelihoods, and the MTS board voted to oppose Waymo’s expansion without local oversight. We can push the state for real accountability: public release of stoppage and location data, a fee on empty miles, and a local say over the vehicles on our streets. Our streets should work for everyone who uses them, not only people inside cars. As Marco te Brömmelstroet, Professor of Urban Mobility Futures at the University of Amsterdam, puts it: “We don’t need driverless cars. Instead, we desperately need more carless drivers!”