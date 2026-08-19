Yes San Diego, There Is a Streetsblog

It’s finally here. After years of readers asking when Streetsblog would come to San Diego, Streetsblog San Diego officially launches today, bringing independent, solutions-focused transportation journalism to San Diego County.

The new publication will cover the issues that shape how people move around and live in the region: transit, housing, safe streets, bicycling, climate, public space and active transportation. The goal is not simply to report on projects and policy debates, but to explain the decisions behind them, hold decision-makers accountable and highlight solutions that can make San Diego’s communities safer, more affordable and more accessible. Streetsblog San Diego has already begun building that coverage, with stories examining everything from the future of the Rapid 215 to San Diego’s need for better bicycle infrastructure.

The site is being built as a community-powered newsroom, with leaders and volunteers from Streetsblog California, Bike SD, Ride SD, San Diego 350, BuildSD and other community organizations and advocates contributing to the effort. The initial team includes volunteer writers and freelance contributors who know the region and care about its future. That model allows Streetsblog San Diego to launch now while building toward a sustainable newsroom with dedicated editorial staff.

So how can you get involved? Well, there’s a lot of ways that we can use your help.

Give Us Story Ideas – There’s no such thing as a story that’s too small. Sometimes just a picture of a new bike lane, or damaged slow streets signs can lead to a full story. If you see or know something that might be interesting, drop a line to damien@streetsblog.org.

Sign up for our newsletter – At first we’ll be publishing once a week with the top stories and videos, but as the website expands it could become more often. We promise to be very limited in using the newsletter for fundraising and will never, ever, sell your contact information. You can sign-up for our newsletter on the Streetsblog San Diego homepage, right below the top articles or you can click here.

Make a donation – Launching a new newsroom also takes resources. Streetsblog San Diego is currently raising money (Donate here!) for a freelance reporting and short-video fund, with a longer-term goal of supporting a part-time or full-time editor. You can also buy your Streetsblog San Diego merch at our online store.

Follow/Like our Socials – Right now we’re live on Instagram, BlueSky, and LinkedIn.

Join Us for a Welcome Party – We’re also celebrating with a launch happy hour on September 19 at Seek Brewery, 3052 El Cajon Blvd,. Please join us to meet the people behind Streetsblog San Diego, connect with advocates and community members from across the region, and celebrate the launch.

But for now, welcome to Streetsblog San Diego. We’re glad you’re here.