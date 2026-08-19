Yes San Diego, There Is a Streetsblog

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11:05 PM GMT+0000 on August 19, 2026
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More from Streetsblog San Diego
Legislative Update: Only Floor Votes Left
There's only floor votes left in this session, meaning there's more legislation that has fallen to the side.
August 17, 2026
It’s Trump Versus California, Again, Over State’s Rights to Protect Coast
The Trump Administration keeps finding new ways to make Californians' lives worse. Today it's looking for new ways to pollute the coastline.
August 11, 2026
San Diego’s Bike Ridership Is Evolving, Not Declining. Here’s What SANDAG’s 2025 Commute Report Really Tells Us
Recorded ridership in 8 monitored corridors dipped, but the long-term trend is +17% since 2019. Footnotes reveal a smarter, safer, and more widespread cycling network than ever before.
August 5, 2026
Gold Runner Bus Study Sparks Push for a Seamless Statewide Transit Network
As officials seek feedback on the future of the Gold Runner Thruway Bus network, transit advocates argue the state has an opportunity to build a truly integrated system with coordinated schedules, fares and connections.
August 4, 2026
Streetsblog San Diego: Finish the Rapid 215
It should not be controversial to prioritize a full bus over a line of single occupancy vehicles.
July 27, 2026